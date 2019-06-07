By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • June 7, 2019 Tweet

Mac High graduates 549 students, one principal

McMinnville High School honored 549 graduating seniors -- and one principal -- Friday night.

Wortman Stadium was packed for the commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2019. It was Mac High's largest-ever graduating class in the 109 years the school has been awarding diplomas.

Although thunder showers had been forecast for Friday, periodic rain ended early in the day. By time for the faculty, school board and Class of 2019 to march into the stadium, blue sky was showing between puffy clouds and flags were waving briskly in the breeze.

A rainbow arched over the stadium halfway through the ceremony, just as graduating seniors joined the choir for one last song, "Africa."

Before students received their diplomas, student body president Tommy Douglass and vice president Eli Wiles stepped up to the microphone. They spoke fondly of Principal Tony Vicknair, who is retiring after three years as principal and many more as an assistant principal, curriculum director and teacher.

"He's one of the biggest influences of my life," Douglass said, saying he wants to emulate Vicknair's kindness, grace and professionalism.

Vicknair thanked his students. But in his remarks to the crowd, he talked about their accomplishments, rather than his own.

The Class of 2019 had 16 valedictorians and 28 salutatorians who achieved top grades.

Eighty students graduated with honors diplomas, and 370 earned career pathway endorsements, the most ever. And 152 had grades high enough to wear honor cords.

One-hundred-seventy-five racked up at least 24 college credits prior to receiving their Mac High diplomas, he said. And five, including Outstanding Senior Boy Tristan Ferry, earned more than 70.

Vicknair announced that Hallie Johnson received the pro/tech award, and Gabriel Walters the academic honor award.

Vicknair said members of the Class of 2019 showed their character by persevering despite challenges, such as construction that disrupted their senior year. Despite having no gym in which to hold assemblies, activities and games, they coalesced as a senior class and had a successful year, he said.

"It was amazing to watch you grow," the principal said. "I'm really proud of you. You'll always be part of my family."

As students crossed the stage one by one to receive their diplomas, thousands of parents, siblings and other supporters cheered.

Maria Sandoval applauded for her daughter, Mayra Sandoval, who sang with the choir in her red graduation robe and mortarboard.

Mayra was a senior student body representative and choir president this year.

"She's very sweet and kind, noble and humble," her mother said.

She's very musical as well, according to her mother, father Ricardo and older brother Roy, a 2013 Mac High graduate. She plans to study music this fall at Portland State University.

First, though, Mayra has a performance scheduled for 4 to 7:30 pm. Saturday, June 15, at Willamette Valley Vineyards tasting room in downtown McMinnville. She will be joined by her friend and fellow 2019 graduate, Mallory Mead.

Another member of the commencement crowd, Brigit Wheelon, was there to cheer for her youngest child, Grace Wheelon.

Grace's three older sisters and two older brothers were cheering, too.

"I'm very proud of Grace," Mom said. "She's the last of six, and she worked very hard to be an individual. She's nurturing, she loves babies, she's kind. She's a sweetheart."

Grace already has a job at a local care home. But she'll take time off to attend a family party in her honor later this month, her mother said.

Four of the valedictorians -- McKenna Carlson, Emily Cinnamon, Luis Cortes and Tristan Ferry -- addressed their classmates and families during the ceremony.

They reminisced about their four years of high schools and offered advice gleaned from their classmates and other sources ranging from Carl Sagan to "The Office" to Bill and Ted.

"There's so much potential in the Class of 2019," Ferry said.

"Create the world in which we want to live," he advised his fellow graduates. "Be excellent to each other."