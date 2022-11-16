Mac High closed Wednesday; shots reportedly fired in area

Rusty Rae/News-Register##A sign announces the closure of McMinnville High School today due to an active police investigation. Rusty Rae/News-Register##A McMinnville School District employee positions a school closed sign in front of the high school this morning. Rusty Rae/News-Register##McMinnville Police responded to the area around the high school early on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.:Wednesday

The McMinnville Police Department has opened up the streets in the neighborhood surrounding McMinnville High School, and vehicular traffic has returned to normal.

McMinnville High School is closed Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to an active police investigation.

McMinnville Police have issued this statement regarding an incident that took place:

"This morning at about 6 a.m., the Yamhill Communications Agency dispatch center received several calls from citizens living around the area of the McMinnville High School reporting they heard what sounded like possible gunshots. The school was not in session at the time and no students were in the building at the time.



"McMinnville officers started searching the overall area and located some damage to an exterior wall of the school, as well as some spent shell casings in a couple of the streets north of the high school. The police department immediately began communicating with McMinnville School District staff and the decision was made to cancel classes at the high school to complete the investigation in the surrounding neighborhood and on campus.



"There is no information known at this time that indicates there is any ongoing threat or danger to the public. More information will be provided as the investigation continues. The McMinnville Police are in constant contact with the McMinnville School District and will continue to work hand and hand with their administration throughout the investigation."



Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the dispatch center at 503-434-6500.

At about 8:30 a.m, a heavy law enforcement presence still existed north of the school, and Northeast 17th Street was closed.

Staff was notified about 7 a.m. to not report to work "until further notice" due to "a neighborhood incident." The cancellation announcement was made to students and staff soon after.

After being notified by police of shots fired in the area of the high school, district officials closed the school for the day as a precaution, said Laurie Fry, spokesperson for the district.

They also wanted to give police room to conduct their investigation, she said.

Administrators sent messages to parents of students from Mac High and nearby Patton Middle School, letting them know about the closure. Patton is not closed, but the school had received numerous calls asking about its status, since it is located on 19th Street a few blocks from the high school.

No students were on campus when the shots were heard, Fry said. Administrators reported to the school to let any arriving students know they should return home.

Mac High and other McMinnville schools start late on Wednesdays, to give staff training and meeting time.