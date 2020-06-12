Mac High alum Kade Mechals drafted by White Sox

Submitted photo## Kade Mechals pitches for Grand Canyon University, where he earned All-America status as a senior. The Mac alum also was named Male Athlete of the Year for the Antelopes.

McMinnville High School alum Kade Mechals, who pitched for the Grizzlies in 2016, was selected Thursday night by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft. Picked 112th overall, Mechals now embarks on a professional baseball career after two seasons at Grand Canyon University.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions the past few days," said Mechals.

"I didn't sleep at all last night - I had too many things to think about," he added.

Mechals is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but Chicago seized an opportunity to draft the 5'11" former Grizzly. He drew comparisons to Major League pitcher Mike Leake for his pitchability and bulldog mentality.

"I couldn't have achieved this without the help of my family, friends and coaches," noted Mechals. "All of our hard work is paying off."