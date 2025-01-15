Mac Fire District team dispatched to LA blaze

A McMinnville Fire District task force has been deployed to assist with the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, MFD officials confirmed Monday.

MFD Assistant Chief Scott Law is on the team along with another firefighter and two volunteers, on a Type 1 engine, to assist with the wildfire that started last Tuesday.

Due to the size of the 23,700-acre fire and current weather conditions, it is expected the task force will stay for a full 14-day deployment, according to MFD Chief Reed Godfrey.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office confirmed the deployment and said the team is “working to provide structure protection,” said public affairs officer John Hendricks of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.

Updates on the work will be posted on the fire marshal’s social media channels, according to Hendricks.