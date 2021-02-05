Mac Club sustains fire damage

Firefighters responded shortly before midnight Thursday to a blaze at the Mac Club, 2223 N.E. McDaniel Lane.

Damage was confined mostly to the attic, according to McMinnville Fire Marshall Debbie McDermott.

“I think it’s pretty bad in the attic space,” she said regarding the damage.

There was no one in the building at the time.

The cause was ruled to be electrical, McDermott said.

Five pieces of equipment and about two dozen personnel from Amity, Carlton and McMinnville responded.