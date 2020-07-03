Mac Aquatic Center set to reopen

With a modified swim schedule, including lap swimming and water walking, swimmers will once again be able exercise at their local pool.

Lane reservations are required, please call 503-434-7309 or email Aquatic.reservation@mcminnvilleoregon.gov to make your advanced reservations.

Advanced reservations are limited to one swim per day and two swims per week

Schedule for lap swim and water walking is Monday through Friday. Sessions will be 45 minutes and limited to one swimmers per lane.

Fees are single admission or membership. Non-members will be required to pre=pay by phone; debit and credit card transactions only.

Time slots are as follows –

6:00-6:45am, 7:00-7:45am & 8:00-8:45am

11:00-11:45am & 12:00-12:45pm

5:00-5:45pm & 6:00-6:45pm

Face masks or coverings are required when entering and exiting the McMinnville Aquatic Center. Arrive and depart in swim attire; bring only bare necessities which are to be stored in a personal bag.

Patrons not following physical distancing guidelines will be asked to leave.

Locker rooms, showers and cubbies will not be available.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available.