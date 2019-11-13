November 13, 2019 Tweet

M. Rosenna Powell - 1920-2019

Minnie Rosenna Powell got her wings November 8, 2019. She was in her home at Brookdale Retirement Center, with family at her side.

M. Rosenna Powell was born October 31, 1920, in Anoka, Nebraska. She was one of 11 children. As a young child, the family moved to Lafayette, Oregon. At the age of 16, she met John Powell and married him on June 17, 1938. They moved to Pike and then to Yamhill, where they lived together for over 50 years. They had four children.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, after 65 years, 8 months of marriage, and her beloved daughter, Ella.

Rosenna loved to attend to her flower garden, travel, play games, go bowling and work word search games, and she was always crocheting or embroidering.

She was a past grand chief of the Pythian Sisters organization and was a member of Fern Temple #46, located in Yamhill.

She is survived by three children, Chris Powell, Bernice Meadors and Beverly Cox; nine grandchildren, Judy Goshen Bilyeu, Kimberly Horgan, Michael Worden, Shannon Stepp, Dwayne Worden, Jennifer Shepard, Kathryn Cox, Caroline Cox and Robert Cox; 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Emma.

She loved every one of us and she will be greatly missed.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Brookdale Retirement Center. Donations toward Brookdale’s activity programs, made in Rosenna's name, would be kindly appreciated.

Services will be held at the LDS Church in Yamhill on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.