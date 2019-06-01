M. June Asquith - 1926 - 2019

June Asquith began her life journey October 5, 1926, in War, West Virginia, to Dewey and Stella (Edwards) Gentry. She ended her journey and passed into eternal life June 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home and family.

As a young teenager, June came to Oregon on her own, put herself through high school and began a career. She met the love of her life, Ben Asquith, and they were married on October 2, 1948, in Dayton Christian Church. This was their church home for the next 70 years.

June and Ben raised three daughters, Glenda, Patricia and Nancy. June was a longtime member of the Unity Club. She worked many part-time jobs while her children were growing up and retired from Gray & Company in Dayton.

In retirement, June and Ben made three complete circuits of the U.S. in their RV. They were accompanied for many years by their beloved dog, P-Nut.

June is survived by her husband; three daughters; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nine half-brothers and sisters; and a large, extended family.

A memorial to celebrate June's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Dayton Christian Church, 520 Church St., Dayton, Oregon.