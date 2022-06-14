Lynn McKibben 1942 - 2022

Lynn C. McKibben passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022. He was surrounded by family and love.

Lynn was born in McMinnville, Oregon, and lived the early years of his life in Sheridan, Oregon. His parents were Vernon Norman McKibben and Evelyn Louise (Wilson) McKibben. He graduated from Oregon State University and had a successful career as an Engineer. He was a respected veteran. In addition to a long career, Lynn nurtured his intelligence with lifelong learning and a crossword puzzle every day. He was very active in Al-Anon and was always willing to support those in need.

His hobbies included fishing, campouts, master gardening and outings with his blended family. He also had a fondness for restoring old firearms. His wit and humor were timeless and endless. He was a gentle, caring and loving man.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol McKibben; his brother, Dan McKibben; and his nephew, Nathan Elliott. He is survived by his siblings, Norm and Virginia McKibben, Wilson and Karlene McKibben, Jess and Patti McKibben, and Lorna Monty Elliott; and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Lynn is also survived by his children, Darci and Jerry Young, Tana and Joe Ganete, Lesli McKibben, Scott and Tracie Fessler, Bryon and Sharon Fessler and Greg Fessler. He adored his grandchildren, Alex McKibben, Amanda Ganete, Adam Ganete, Merideth Chester, Alan Fessler, Henry Fessler and Megan Fessler.



A Celebration of Lynn’s Life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Buell Grange Hall/Park in Sheridan. All are welcome.



“Go placidly amid the noise and the haste…” Desiderata by Max Ehrmann