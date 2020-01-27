Lynette "Lonnie" Audrey Myers 1929 - 2020

Lynette “Lonnie” Audrey Myers of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born December 30, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Ethel Duner. She grew up in Wheaton, Illinois, and in the Bay Area of California.

She married Tucson Myers on June 27, 1953. In 1967, they moved to Silverton, Oregon, and lived there for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tucson; and brother, Richard Duner. Lonnie is survived by her sons, Mark Myers (Sandy) and Joel Myers (Louise); her seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Duane Bell (Gene); and four nephews.

Lonnie was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and auntie. She was loved dearly by all of us and will be greatly missed.

Lonnie graduated from Oregon College of Education in 1978 and worked as a teacher at Chemeketa Community College for many years. Before that, she was a writer and reporter for the Silverton Appeal Tribune. She was also frequently involved in volunteer work. After retiring, Lonnie and Tucson traveled several times in Europe. Lonnie lived her last twelve years in the Hillside Community, where she had many wonderful friends and was given great loving care.

She often shared how God would place her in a position to help others who were challenging and had special needs. To her, that was her most fulfilling role in this world. She had a way of viewing nearly all of her life’s adventures in a clearly positive manner. Lonnie was loving, courageous, kind, funny and always an advocate for those in need. She loved God and was thankful for her abundant life.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com