Lynda Jeane (Crabtree) Grimmer - 1959 - 2019

Lynda Jeane (Crabtree) Grimmer passed away from cancer on February 24, 2019, in Seattle. She lived in Seattle with her husband, David Grimmer.

Lynda was born January 6, 1959, in Torrance, California, to Jack Crabtree and Billie Jeane (Mobley) Crabtree. Her family later moved to Oregon, and she attended school in Amity.

In 1977, Lynda married Walt “JR” Reese in California, and together they had three children, Ryan, Amber and Ashley. They eventually moved to Seattle, where their children grew up. She later married David Grimmer, and they raised their twins, Nic and Summer.

Lynda is survived by her husband, David; children, Ryan Reese (Meghan), Amber Reese, Ashley Reyes (Edgar), Nic Grimmer and Summer Grimmer; grandchildren, Bryn Reese and Rawley Reese; mother, Billie Jeane Moore (Al); brothers, Jack Crabtree (Sherri) and Steve Crabtree (Dawn); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Crabtree.

Lynda will be greatly missed. A private family memorial service is planned.