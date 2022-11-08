Lyle and Fern Tresham 75th Wedding Anniversary

Lyle and Fern Tresham will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on November 8, 2022.

They were married November 8, 1947, at the Baptist Church in Amity, Oregon. They have four children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A party in their honor will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Rock of Ages Activity Center, 15600 Rock of Ages Road, McMinnville, Oregon.

Please join us for this milestone event in their lives.