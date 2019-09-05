Luella May Henrickson 1932 - 2019

Luella May Henrickson passed away September 5, 2019, at home in McMinnville, Oregon, with family at her bedside.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard Henrickson; brothers, Paul Nothiger of Klamath Falls, and Kenneth Nothiger of Albany, Oregon; children, Glen and Elena Henrickson, Rex Henrickson, Linda and Gary Gibbons, all of McMinnville, and Dan and Rita Henrickson of Vernonia, Oregon; grandchildren, Glenn and Elyse, Gary and Charish, Brian and Adria, Lisa and Craig, Kelly, Charles Benjamin, Abigail, Leif, Monica, Sam J., Michael, Mathew, Nick, Natia and Kevin, and Sam B; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a dedication service at 3:00 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery, Sweet Home, Oregon.

Luella was always thinking of others and spent much of her time volunteering, care giving for her parents and doing activities with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was born in Woodland, Washington, the first child of Opal and Charlie Nothiger. Nineteen thirty-two was a challenging time in history; Charlie never lacked for work but his skills took him on the road for several years. He helped build the roads and bridges we drive today throughout Oregon and Washington. His family moved with him as the construction projects were finished. Luella often told of all the schools she attended in her younger years. She learned to be self-reliant and also helped her mom and younger brothers navigate their new “homes.” Luella felt most at home when they settled on acreage in Sweet Home, Oregon. She graduated from Sweet Home High School and her first job was night shift telephone operator in the days of party lines and wires she plugged in to connect the parties. She met Richard, the love of her life, in Sweet Home.

Luella raised her family, worked hard and she always made time for others in need. Her sense of humor came through often with family and friends. Her greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family, Faith and Country defined her life. She will be loved and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Till we meet again.