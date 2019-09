Luella Henrickson 1932 - 2019

Luella Henrickson passed away September 5, 2019, at her home in McMinnville. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, McMinnville, with viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Macy & Son Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.