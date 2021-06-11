Lucille Virginia (Vandelaar) DeRaeve 1930 - 2021

Born June 25, 1930, in McMinnville, Oregon, Lucille Virginia (Vandelaar) DeRaeve met and married the love of her life, farmer George DeRaeve, in 1949. They raised three wonderful children together, and were blessed to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary before George’s death in 2011.

Lucille was known for her great sense of humor and storytelling, and had many interests, including gardening, her thousands of tulips, antique furniture refinishing, bottle collecting and her love of baking, which we all enjoyed. When she was a teenager, she was Miss McMinnville and first runner-up for Miss Oregon. Lucille was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, and will be dearly missed by her family.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, George DeRaeve; and sister, Ethel Marshall. Survivors include brother, Jack Vandelaar of Arizona; daughters, Kathy DeRaeve of McMinnville, and Georgene DeRaeve and husband Paris Jennings of Yamhill; son, David DeRaeve and wife Cammie of Amity; grandson, Anthony DeRaeve and wife Annette; and four great-grandchildren of Amity.

Private family services were held June 17. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.