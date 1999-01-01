Lucile Kathryn Z. Young 1928 - 2019

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hillside Manor from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18. Burial will be in Spokane, Washington. Memorial donations may be made to OPB, 7140 S.W. Macadam Ave., Portland, OR 97219, or one of your choosing, in care of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St. McMinnville, OR 97128.

Lucile Young, daughter of David and Emmeline (Flegel) Ziegenhagel, was born August 10, 1928 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She graduated from Lehr High School and enrolled in NDAC, Fargo, North Dakota the next fall. She married fellow student Harold A. Young. Upon her husband’s recall to active Air Force duty, the family resided in many places; but in 1964, they arrived in Palo Alto, California, which was home until June 1999, at which time she moved to Hillside Communities in McMinnville, Oregon. Lucy loved traveling, playing bridge, reading, live theater and music.

She was predeceased by cherished husband, Harold; she was the loving mother of sons, James, Ronald and Jeffrey; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.