Lt. Richard Weldon Ross, USAF 1944 - 2021

Lt. Richard “Dick” Weldon Ross, USAF, passed away November 18, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. Born September 12, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, he was the son of Waunita and Weldon Ross. Dick attended Linfield University and the University of Oregon. Following graduation, he served bravely with the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. After the war, he continued working as a commercial pilot for PSA, Evergreen Aviation and USAir. Dick was a good friend to many, honored member of the Quiet Birdmen, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, diving, fishing, camping and, of course, flying with his faithful Springer Spaniel co-pilot, Baron.

Dick is survived by his niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Christopher; and cousin, Mary.

A private service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Dick in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Wounded Warrior Project.