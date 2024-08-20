‘Crown of Yamhill County’ will benefit Henderson House

Contestants will vie this fall to win “Crown of Yamhill County” honors in a fundraiser for Henderson House, which provides service and shelter for domestic violence victims and prevention and awareness activities.

The fundraiser also is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, marked across the nation in October.

The Crown of Yamhill County contest will start at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, in Gallery Theater, Second and Ford streets in downtown McMinnville. Admission is $20. More information and tickets are available at hendersonhouse.org/crownofyc2024.

Judges will determine the winners. The judges include state Rep. Lucetta Elmer, author and journalist Nicholas Kristof, Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce President David “Bubba” King, McMinnville Planning Director Heather Richards, and Asian Heritage Association of Yamhill County President Jade Wong Henness.

In addition to the contest itself, the evening will include hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and mocktails catered by Biscuit & Pickles Catering. Sal and the Salamanders will perform live.

Attendees will be able to bid on a variety of silent auction packages before the program and during intermission. At the end of the evening, there will be a live auction and a paddle rise for Henderson House.

All proceeds will go to support services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Yamhill County.