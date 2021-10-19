‘A horrible way to spend the end’

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
Since when is the Judge required to accept a lousy plea deal?....He certainly has the authority to reject it if it doesn’t serve justice.
90 days is meager punishment for a pre meditated crime on a helpless victim....and the DA recommended 60 days?.....This sick puppy deserves a much stronger response from the court. The DA dropped the ball on this one...
Justanotherday
Makes me sick ...
Joel R
Oh. My. God. As someone who is currently dealing with decisions on how to help my aging parents, that is horrifying and sickening beyond words. Did Meuy Chao offer an apology to the family too? Couldn't Brad Berry have intervened and sought some justice for this family??