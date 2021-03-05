Louis "Jack" Mann 1930 - 2021

Louis “Jack” Mann passed peacefully while at Myers Care Home in McMinnville, Oregon, and Pinnacle Hospice Care. Jack was surrounded by his Myers Care Home family, Donna, a family friend, as well as his daughter, Karen, when he passed.

Jack was a retired Navy chief who relocated to McMinnville from New Orleans, Louisiana, after his wife, Barbara, better known as “Queenie,” passed. They were married 58 years and she was his one true love. Jack was born in Arkansas and worked on his parents’ farm until he joined the military. He was an avid reader and read the Bible daily, as well as taking a variety of different correspondence courses. He had an enormous repertoire of stories he loved sharing with anyone who would visit and listen. He loved talking about his Indian heritage – the story that was handed down to him by his parents, then passing it on to his own family, that they were Cherokee/Choctaw, as well as when he was young living on the reservation. He loved to take correspondence courses and learn new things, one of which, to his great pride, was becoming a Chaplain. Once he retired from the Navy, he worked on the New Orleans Levee Board and other security jobs until he finally retired for good. He spent his time taking his wife “Queenie” to the casinos in New Orleans, visiting his relatives in Arkansas and Mississippi, and taking care of his “Queenie." When he relocated to McMinnville, he made new friends who were understanding in his having a hard time readjusting to Oregon’s weather. He spent his last year at Myers Care Home enjoying his time with the residents and staff who became family to him. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his two sons, William “Bill” Jason Mann and David Louis Mann; and his beloved “Queenie” Barbara. He is survived by his daughter Karen and her husband, Bruce Roberts; three grandchildren, Heather Opitz and her husband, Kyle Opitz, Timothy Roberts and his wife, Crystal, and Lindsay Easter and her husband, William Easter; four great-grandchildren, Nash Opitz, Mackenzie Roberts, Alex Roberts and Makayla Roberts. Jack’s final resting place will be at Blackland Cemetery in Arkinda, Arkansas, next to his wife, sons, brother, Roy “Bigun” Mann, and nephew, Leonard Mann.

