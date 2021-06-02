By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Looking for workers

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Rotwang

Stop making folks pee in a jar, and you'll get more applicants.

gary

Maybe we shouldn't have it so incentivized to not work, no extra pay. When I was unemployed I hated what I had to work with but I made it work. Maybe putting people back to working for their unemployment or cutting the extra will get them to actually working. Everyone like free money, stop making it free.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable