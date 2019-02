Lonnie Madsen - 1946 - 2019

Lonnie Madsen, longtime owner of Audiotronics in McMinnville, passed away February 8, 2019, at his home in McMinnville. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; son, Jered; daughter, Tarah Dawson; three grandchildren; and two sisters. At his request, there will be no funeral. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.