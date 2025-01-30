Local warming shelters open

Rusty Rae/News-Register##YCAP employee Dolley Mack takes bedding from a dryer at AnyDoor Place navigation center. The 36-bed facility is regularly cleaned between client stays. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Employee Kelly Hickman changes sheets Monday morning after residents leave. The navigation center is currently open for weekend stays while construction is completed; however, it was kept open during last week’s cold weather.

According to weather.com, after tonight’s below-freezing temperatures, the weather should warm a little, with lows in the upper 30s. But snow is a possibility, in addition to rain, over the weekend.

Overnight warming shelters will be offered at the new navigation center, AnyDoor Place, at 327/329 S.W. Adams St. in McMinnville. The center is open from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily. About 25 beds are available on a first-come, first-served basis at this point; more beds will be open soon.

In addition, the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1340 N.E. Logan St., will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. It also offers a daytime warming shelter when the temperature is near freezing.

Northside Community Church, 1800 Hoskins St., Newberg, is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

During the day, places to warm up in McMinnville include the McMinnville Public Library, which is open Tuesday through Sunday during the day and early evening.

Elsewhere, warming centers can be found at the following locations:

- Sheridan City Library, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 142 N.W. Yamhill St., Sheridan.

- Willamina Public Library, library hours Monday through Thursday at 382 N.E. C St., Willamina.

- Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., Newberg,, noon to 8 p.m. weekdays for those 11 to 21 years old.

- Second Street Community Drop-in Center, 504 E. First St., Newberg, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. weekdays.