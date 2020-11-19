By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • November 19, 2020 Tweet

Local law enforcement looks to public for voluntary compliance

While some Oregonians decry the possibility of arrests related to Gov. Kate Brown’s “two week freeze” Executive Order, local law enforcement said they will continue to focus on education.

McMinnville Police Chief Matt Scales said he fielded many emails, calls and texts this week from community members inquiring if violators of the order are going to be cited or, worst case scenario, arrested and taken into custody.

“We need to ask ourselves what truly is the governmental interest in going onto someone’s private property to enforce an order which restricts the number of people who can gather inside a private residence,” Scales said. “It’s very small.”

The order, which went into effect Wednesday and continues through Dec. 2, limits bars and restaurants to takeout only, closes gyms, restricts indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from two different households and limits capacity at retail outlets and churches. It adds a warning that violators are subject to being fined and/or arrested.

In a joint statement, the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and Oregon State Police said their primary objective remains an education-first approach.

“We recognize the inconvenience the pandemic and subsequent restrictions have caused all of us. We also know that the risk to our most vulnerable populations is extremely high at this time,” the statement said, adding every agency urges citizens to follow restrictions in order to protect that segment of the population. “After all, we are all in this together.”

With the issuance of the latest order, law enforcement will continue to follow an education-first approach, according to the statement. Enforcement action will be taken only as a last resort. Discretion will be used.

To limit burdening emergency communications, the agencies recommended business workplace violations be reported to Oregon OSHA and bar/restaurant violations be reported to OSHA and/or the OLCC.

On Thursday, Sheriff Tim Svenson told county commissioners the overwhelming response from law enforcement statewide is they don’t have the time, energy or staffing to respond to calls about the restrictions.

“When it comes to Thanksgiving, which is where I believe we’re going to have the big issue, it’s going to be a very similar situation to what happens on the Fourth of July,” when, he said, his department was overwhelmed by calls, and responds only to those considered egregious. “I just don’t have the ability to send my staff out to every call where a citizen says they see six cars parked at a house and they think there’s 10 people inside the house,” Svenson said.

He said he told his staff to prioritize, and there is no expectation to respond in most cases.

“If it’s an egregious situation, there’s a disturbance, there’s a fight, we’re going to respond just like we do always,” he said, “and at the end of the day, we’re just going to have to use our discretion when it comes to enforcing.”

Many Republican Oregon legislators are protesting the executive order because of its affects on the economy and potential to infringe on residents’ private lives, among other reasons.

In a Wednesday newsletter, State Sen. Brian Boquist said the limit on social gatherings amounts to the government trying to control what one can do in a private residence.

“What gives Governor Brown the right to tell private citizens what they can or cannot do in private homes?” Boquist wrote. “One could wonder about how the Left, or Governor Brown’s cronies, hate Thanksgiving and any American traditions and the shutdown leading to the holiday seems interestingly timed.”

Boquist accused the governor of illegally enlisting state police and local law enforcement to “make criminals out of law-abiding citizens.

“Likewise, history shows physicians, lawyers, judges, law enforcement and corporate media will ignore the law, and in fact, help plan the destruction of society, for their own establishment gains,” Boquist said. “I have personally seen this in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East in the past four decades, including into the 2000s.”

Sgt. Brad Hessel, who oversees the Oregon State Police McMinnville patrol office, made it clear OSP doesn’t want to “go down the road” of issuing citations.

“It’s unlikely we would do that, and it would take a fairly egregious situation to take someone into custody,” Hessel said.

In the event a citation is issued, an investigation will follow; depending on what it determines the case might be forwarded to District Attorney Brad Berry’s office.

“Overall, we would like to focus on education and voluntary cooperation,” Hessel said. “We want to work with people through education and voluntary compliance.”

Hessel said while the Executive Order “puts a new spin” on the idea of gathering socially, enough leeway is provided for Yamhill County residents to enjoy the upcoming holiday season.

“I think most people are being responsible and are complying with these orders,” Hessel said. “The general population is doing their best to comply. People are being reasonable.”

Scales agreed, saying he can’t imagine one of his officers knocking on the door of a residence on Thanksgiving day if a complaint is lodged regarding the number of people inside that home, short of an egregious situation.

Instead, individuals in that residence would be educated and reminded of the Executive Order. He said it’s the goal of his department to work with McMinnville residents to gain their trust, legitimacy and promote voluntary compliance.

“As with all law enforcement agencies in Oregon, we face challenges of receiving more calls for service than available resources allow for a response,” he said.

Scales acknowledges there is no way for law enforcement agencies as a whole to arrest their way out of this pandemic.

“We certainly all need to work together to protect our community’s vulnerable populations,” Scales said.