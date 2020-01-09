Local activists hold Fire Drill Friday

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jim
Instead of protesting why don’t these people actually do something. Protesting something that is in the news every day is a little redundant. Their time could be spent raising money for their cause instead of carrying a sign and getting nothing done.
Drew1951
“These people” do a helluva lot more that stand on a street corner carrying signs. Raising public awareness is only one part of the work done be “these people.”
Don Dix
A group of left-leaning Ds wearing red? To 'protest' how Mother Nature changes the climate, which she has been doing for 4.5 billion years? Don Quixote would be proud!
Joel
What work do they do, Drew?
Christmas has Talons
You crack me up Don and you're right.
The truth is they protest all the things God himself created like, marriage, gender, life and climate.