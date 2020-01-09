By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Local activists hold Fire Drill Friday

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Jim

Instead of protesting why don’t these people actually do something. Protesting something that is in the news every day is a little redundant. Their time could be spent raising money for their cause instead of carrying a sign and getting nothing done.

Drew1951

“These people” do a helluva lot more that stand on a street corner carrying signs. Raising public awareness is only one part of the work done be “these people.”

Don Dix

A group of left-leaning Ds wearing red? To 'protest' how Mother Nature changes the climate, which she has been doing for 4.5 billion years? Don Quixote would be proud!

Joel

What work do they do, Drew?

Christmas has Talons

You crack me up Don and you're right.
The truth is they protest all the things God himself created like, marriage, gender, life and climate.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable