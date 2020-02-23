Lizabeth Ann Jackson 1948 - 2020

Lizabeth Ann Jackson passed away February 23, 2020, at her home. She was 72 years old. She was born February 14, 1948, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Sidney and Mary Jane Saunders.

She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1966. After graduation, she furthered her education to become a medical records secretary for numerous doctors and hospitals in the McMinnville area. She also worked as a secretary for McMinnville School District.

She was married to Dwayne Jackson on November 1, 1969. They had two sons, Rob and Pat.

She was a past member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In 2001, Liz had a debilitating stroke that left her speechless and wheelchair-bound. Despite the stroke, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping and daily drives around the area.

Liz is survived by her husband, Dwayne; sons Rob (Codi), and Pat (Aedee); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Jan (Mickey), and their children (Jessica and Chad). She was preceded in death by her father, Sidney; mother, Mary Jane; brother, Dennis; plus many extended family members.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, followed by a reception at Macy & Son. A private family interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to Brighton Hospice c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit wwwmacyandson.com