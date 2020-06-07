Lisa Marian White 1959 - 2020

Our very much loved wife, mom, grandma (grammy), Lisa Marian White, left this life to go to her eternal home in Heaven on Sunday June 7, 2020. Lisa was born May 17, 1959, in Portland, Oregon, to Paul and Mary Hebb. She spent her childhood living in Portland. When she was a child, her family traveled abroad and lived for a time in England, Ireland and France. When her family returned from Europe, they made their home in Portland, where Lisa attended school.

Lisa moved to Yamhill, Oregon, in the late '70s, where she met the love of her life, Leroy, while working at the Yamhill Cafe. Leroy and Lisa were married on January 21, 1980, and made their first home together in the family “shack” outside Carlton. Their oldest, Melissa, was born in 1981, followed by Jake in 1982. Katie soon followed in 1984. They moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they spent the next 10 years before making Carlton their home.

Lisa worked for many years for Boersma’s Sewing Center in McMinnville doing what she loved. Anyone who met her would agree she was extremely creative and talented with the many quilts and projects she created. After having grandkids, she loved making her granddaughters' clothes and all her grandkids special blankets they will cherish forever. Most days Lisa could be found spending time with her family, who she loved so much, or in her sewing room creating something beautiful.

Lisa leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Leroy; her daughter, Melissa Von (Ryan); grandkids, Josie, Alyse and Bryce; her son, Jake; her daughter, Katie Hollis (Stan); grandson, Grady; her father, Paul; brother, Nick (Christine); and sister, Anna. She also leaves a huge extended family, including many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Mary.

Lisa will forever be loved and missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


