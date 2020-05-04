Lisa Ann Stenson 1964 - 2020

Our beautiful Lisa Ann Stenson was called home to Heaven on May 4, 2020. Lisa was born January 31, 1964, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Merm and Peggy Mathews.

She grew up in McMinnville and attended Newby Elementary, McMinnville Junior High School, and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1982. Lisa started working at the age of 17 at McMinnville Community Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She became passionate about helping people with their health care, which led her to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. Lisa attended Chemeketa Community College and obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1986.

Lisa has dedicated her life to the care of others in several roles. She has held several positions at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, including the Medical Surgical Unit, Intensive Care Unit, House Supervisor, Emergency Department and, most recently, fought on the front lines in the Emergency Room with the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides nursing, the most important roles in her life included being a wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Lisa married the love of her life, John Stenson, on June 18,1988. They have shared a beautiful life together with many mutual hobbies, including hunting trips, trips to the beach and deep sea fishing on their boat (even though Lisa had a tendency for sea sickness). Within the last few years, they have completed a remodel of John’s childhood home.

John and Lisa welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Matthew A. Stenson, to the world on September 20, 1994. Lisa and Matthew had a special bond; they were very close. Lisa was always so proud of all Matthew’s accomplishments and loved to share the joy he brought to her life.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father in September 2017, and lost her mother on April 30, 2020, four days prior to Lisa’s death. Lisa and her brother Mark had a close bond with a shared playful relationship. Mark and Lisa have spent the last few years caring for their parents.

Lisa had a love for gardening, traveling, tending her chickens, cooking homemade meals for everyone close to her, and spending time with her close-knit group of friends who are more of a sisterhood. She had a zest for life and always brought humor and laughter to everyone. We miss our sweet Lisa and know she is tending a beautiful garden and shining love on all of us.



Lisa is survived by her husband, John R. Stenson; son, Matthew A. Stenson; brother, Mark A. Mathews; and several family members and dear friends. #Lisa #yearofthenurse #essential #2020

A celebration of life will be held for Lisa at a later date and time. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.