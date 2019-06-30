Linnaea F. Dachelet - 1942 - 2019

Linnaea F. Dachelet, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by her family, after battling lung cancer. Lynn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary Dachelet; her daughters, Theresa (Lee) Mulkey of McMinnville, Oregon, and Neah (Paul) Patterson of Edmonds, Washington. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Sean Caylor, Joshua Caylor and True Patterson; along with two great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

Lynn was raised, along with her sister and brother, in rural Alaska, where her mother was a Territory school teacher. She married her husband Gary in 1959, and they eventually settled in Snohomish, Washington. Lynn stayed at home when their girls were little but later was the manager of Sexton Music. She was an accomplished musician who played the mandolin, guitar, accordion, bass, piano and violin. She was an amazing cook and baker, and her home was the hub of the family for many years.

After retirement, Lynn and Gary moved to Oregon, first to Grand Ronde and then to McMinnville, where they collected a whole new group of friends and loved ones and enjoyed the quiet life. Lynn was a warm and welcoming friend to all who knew her, and she will be so greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.