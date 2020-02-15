Linfield University it is; trustees approve name change

Linfield University it is.

The 162-year-old college's Board of Trustees voted today, Feb. 15, to approve changing from Linfield College to Linfield University. Now the work begins to make the transition not only to a new name, but also to a new structure with graduate programs.

“Linfield will change its name, but what won’t change is what makes us special,” President Miles Davis said. “Linfield will remain a small, high-quality, liberal arts institution. Now, though, we will be able to expand by having schools and colleges within the university and by offering master’s degrees.

“What we’re not doing is rejecting the past, but building toward a bright future," said Davis, who joined Linfield In July 2018.

Linfield, started by the American Baptists in 1858, has about 2,000 students enrolled on its McMinnville liberal arts campus, Portland nursing campus and in online and adult degree completion programs.