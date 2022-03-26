Linfield takes two from Pios, awaits test from Pacific

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Linfield second baseman Mike LaVigne pitches the ball to the second baseman (not pictured) to start and inning-ending double play against Lewis & Clark.

PORTLAND — Linfield University’s promising baseball team split games with Lewis & Clark Tuesday, rallying from an 8-4 deficit in the first game for an 11-9 extra inning win, but falling in the second contest, 11-5.

The first game was the conclusion of a contest that began February 26, but was postponed due to rain. Prior to the stoppage, the Pios scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth, breaking a tie.

Linfield immediately trimmed the deficit by half in the top of the fifth, when Wyatt Smith laced a two RBI base hit up the middle off of Pioneer starter Luke Ritter, driving in Jackson Horner and Jacob Campos. Linfield knotted the score in the top of the sixth, before Lewis & Clark regained the lead in the top of the seventh when reliever Nick Alder was nicked for a singleton. However, it was the Pios' only following the resumption of play as ‘Cat hurlers finished the game strong.

Leading off the top of the eighth, Horner hit a double off Pios reliever Tyler Shimabukuro. Horner advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a base-hit bunt by Garrett Moen, tying the game at nine. Linfield’s ace left handed-reliever, Colton Meyer, replaced Alder. He shut down the Pioneers, striking out four while allowing no runs. In the extra frame, a leadoff base hit from Wyatt Smith energized the ‘Cats. He then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Cage Hardy before being driven home by fellow fifth-year senior Tanner Jacques. Jacques collected his fifth stolen bag in as many attempts this year. He was driven in by Noah Pawlowski for the final run of the 11-9 win. The second game, an 11-5 loss, was forgettable. The results of the series moved Linfield to 10-10 overall, 7-5 in NWC action.

Of the comeback victory, head coach Dan Spencer observed, “That was a pretty gutty performance. We had a dug ourselves a bit of hole but the guys really responded.”

Linfield now turns their attention to the weekend series against league leading and defending NWC champs Pacific University (14-8, 9-6) in McMinnville. The ‘Cats will play a double-header on Saturday and the series cap on Sunday, starting at noon both days.

Spencer is leery of the league leader’s offensive prowess: “We have to keep the score down against Pacific. They’re a solid bunch, and I’m sure we’ll have our hands full.”

Linfield opens the series with a pair of freshman left handers, Nathan Kassler and John Over. The ‘Cat head man would love to get at least five innings out of each and allow Meyer to finish, if necessary.

They next play a one-off non-NWC game at George Fox (12-12, 6-6) on Tuesday at 3:30 before visiting Willamette (12-8, 9-6) in Salem on April 2 and 3.