Linfield students to perform romantic music

Linfield College music students will perform a traditional liederabend, or musical evening with friends, Thursday, Nov. 1. The free program will start at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Vivian A. Bull Music Center on campus.

Students of professors Anton Belov and Rebecca Fromherz will perform worksby romantic composer. Sara Greenleaf and Anne Britt will provide accompaniment.

For more information, call 503-883-2275 or visit linfield.edu/arts.