Linfield sports to resume after Jan. 1

Photo courtesy Linfield Athletics and Travis McGuire## Linfield sports, after a lengthy layoff, are set to compete again after January 1.

Following a lengthy coronavirus-related layoff, Linfield athletics will return in the new year. The Division III Northwest Conference Presidents’ Council decided to resume all league competition and championships after January 1, in accordance with any federal, state, local and NCAA health directives.

The recent decision should inject a sense of hope in Linfield athletes, coaches and fans who witnessed the university’s sports programs denied a chance to compete since the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

The NWC will proceed as planned with its intentions to conduct fall, winter and spring sports competition in the spring semester. Adjusted schedules for competition are set for release within the next week.

In a statement Tuesday, the Presidents' Council expressed it support for institutional autonomy regarding the decision to participate in intercollegiate athletics.

Linfield University director of athletics Garry Killgore noted: “We remain committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes to continue to participate and compete in athletics while at Linfield. Being part of a special and successful program like Linfield’s Athletic program means a ton to our athletes.”

The NWC, along with its member institutions, worked diligently over the past several months to plan for the safe reopening of campuses while prioritizing the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff and campus communities.

A continued monitoring of shifts in federal, state and local health directives remains crucial to the implementation of a condensed spring season.