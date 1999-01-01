Linfield postpones fall sports

Linfield University is postponing its football season until spring, along with soccer, rowing and volleyball, and moving golf and tennis to fall along with cross country.

Linfield and eight other schools in the NCAA Division II Northwest Conference announced the schedule change Wednesday.

They switched the schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nobody is happy about having to postpone their seasons,” said Garry Killgore, Linfield’s athletic director.

Teams that usually compete in fall will be able to practice and meet in accordance with NCAA rules and local and state health directives. But they won’t compete until spring.

“As of now, (we) plan to be on the fields of competition when the time comes,” Killgore said.

Cross country, golf and tennis, which were moved to fall, don’t require such close contact as the other sports.

The Wildcats’ football program, which has won 10 of the past 11 Northwest Conference titles, will have to wait to extend their NCAA record 64 consecutive winning seasons until the spring.

Linfield’s volleyball squad, which recently hired Haley Doerfler as its new head coach, will look to turn a corner in 2021.