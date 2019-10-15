Linfield men’s soccer hosts Young Cats Club event

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to take part in this week’s Young Cats Club event at the Linfield College men’s soccer match on Saturday, Oct. 19.

United Capital is partnering with Linfield College Athletics to host an interactive community series that includes a skill game and post-event autograph session.

This week’s Young Cats Club event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Linfield soccer complex on Lever Street.

Following the match, Young Cats Club attendees can meet and gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes.

Admission is free.

Every YCC participant will receive a free T-shirt and special autograph book. Kids who attend a minimum of eight designated events and collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

It’s a unique opportunity for kids to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes.

Linfield and United Capital are hosting 15 Young Cats Club events covering every collegiate sport Linfield offers.