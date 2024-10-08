Linfield kicks off Majestic Tree Week

The eight contenders go trunk-to-trunk on the @majestictreeweek Instagram Oct. 14-20, but the public is invited to see them up close and learn more from biology professor John Syring and environmental studies professor Kurt Ingeman.

Rain or shine, the free walk begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in front of T.J. Day Hall, located on the west side of campus next to Melrose Hall. Sturdy shoes are recommended.

Nominated trees and nicknames include: Ginkgo Biloba (The Living Fossil); Doug Fir (Aka Dougie and Doughye), Oregon Ash (The Resilient Fighter), Katsuras (The Young Guns), Black oak (The Six Pack Oak) and Alaskan Cedar (Elsie the Alaskan Cedar). Also in contention, the Cedar of Lebanon in front of t.J. Day Hall, which was also in the 2023 Majestic Tree Week. The cedar is “back by popular demand,” said Linfield spokeswoman Kelly Williams Brown, who organizes the event in conjunction with students and faculty. A black walnut on Linfield Avenue was the 2023 winner.

More information is posted on Instagram, @majestictreeweek.