Linfield hosting youth basketball camps

The Linfield Wildcats are offering a series of one-day basketball camps in October and November to coincide with McMinnville School District In-Service and Teacher Conference days.

The camps are designed for boys and girls of all levels in grades two through eight.

The camps will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, Friday Oct. 28 and Friday Nov. 11 and cost $50 to attend.

For more information on the camp and how to sign up, visit the Linfield men’s basketball team website or contact men’s head coach Shanan Rosenberg at coachrose@linfield.edu or 503-883-2529.