Linfield hires deans for schools

Linfield University has hired deans for its new School of Business and College of Arts and Science.

Formerly Linfield College, the university also has a School of Nursing in Portland, as well as the programs on its McMinnville campus.

Kim Jones, the nursing dean, will be joined Sept. 1 by business dean Jennifer Madden, who will oversee six majors, and arts and sciences dean Joe Wilferth, who will supervise 41 majors and four preprofessional programs.

Wilferth comes from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he was an English professor and interim dean of UT’s College of Arts and Sciences. He holds a doctorate from Bowling Green State University, a master’s from Southeast Missouri State University and a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University in Indiana.

Madden moves to Linfield from Carthage College, where she was department chair and associate professor of management and marketing, as well as director of the master in business design and innovation program. She holds a doctorate, master’s degree and BA from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

“It says a lot about the reputation of Linfield that, in a time of multiple challenges, we have attracted such talented and accomplished deans,” President Miles Davis said.

Linfield, founded in 1858, became a university on July 1.