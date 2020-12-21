Linfield hires advancement VP

Linfield University has hired Joseph Hunter as vice president for university advancement.

Hunter, who most recently worked for Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, will be responsible for designing and implementing comprehensive university advancement programs.

He said he wants to help Linfield "reach its full potential in fundraising and alumni and donor relations."

“There's obviously a great sense of entrepreneurialism," he said. "The university is poised to reach a new level."

When Hunter joins the McMinnville-based school Jan. 11, he will report to President Miles Davis as one of the five members of the President’s Leadership Team.

“His background and experience will help accelerate Linfield’s fundraising efforts at a time we’re evolving from college to university and expanding what we offer to students," Davis said.

At Vanderbilt, Hunter was most recently the assistant vice chancellor of development. He oversaw a team of 35 in raising about $30 million per year.

During his 19-year career in higher-education advancement, Hunter has helped lead or contributed to successful fundraising campaigns at schools such as Wichita State University, $250 million; Western Washington University, $62 million; the University of Oregon, $835 million; and the University of Wyoming, $206 million.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Hunter holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton and two master’s degrees from Virginia Tech. He and his wife, Sarah, have two children.