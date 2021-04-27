By Dora Totoian • Of The News-Register • April 27, 2021 Tweet

Linfield fires professor who alleged antisemitism and mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations

Linfield University has fired Dr. Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, a tenured English professor and faculty member of the Board of Trustees who recently alleged he had experienced antisemitism from the president and board chair in the process of reporting sexual misconduct allegations against trustees to the board.

Linfield University told the News-Register the termination, made Tuesday afternoon, was for cause, claiming he has “engaged in conduct that is harmful to the university”; intentionally violated instructions to preserve the attorney-client privilege with respect to information that was entrusted to him in a position of trust and confidence; deliberately circulated false statements about the university, its employees and its board; refused to comply with university policies and, “in doing so, has been insubordinate and interfered with the university’s administration of its responsibilities.”

Linfield declined to comment on whether or not Pollack-Pelzner would be able to go through an appeals process, or if he would receive a severance package, saying it could not go into detail on personnel matters.

Pollack-Pelzner said Tuesday evening he declined to comment until he consults with an attorney.

The Board of Trustees will meet this weekend and consider a vote of no confidence in Davis and Baca that the College of Arts and Sciences faculty assembly passed 59-11 last week. The executive committee of the Board of Trustees said in a statement last week that it reiterated its “strong, ongoing support” of Davis and Baca.

Twenty-six other CAS faculty members abstained or didn't join the meeting, and the Schools of Business and Nursing have not announced plans for a vote of no confidence, according to a university spokesperson. The university has 139 total faculty members, according to its website.

Pollack-Pelzner first brought allegations of sexual misconduct to the board’s attention in 2019 and since then has emphasized his concerns about the board’s handling of the allegations. In a Twitter thread last month, Pollack-Pelzner described antisemitism he allegedly experienced from President Miles Davis and Board Chair David Baca in the process of sharing the allegations of sexual misconduct with the board.

Linfield has denied the allegations of antisemitism against both Davis and Baca. An investigation last summer substantiated two of Pollack-Pelzner’s nine claims against Davis, partially substantiating that Davis “forcefully conveyed” that Pollack-Pelzner was disloyal to Linfield by including the sexual misconduct allegations in a trustee report, and substantiating an allegation that Pollack-Pelzner felt Davis retaliated against him through a tweet. The investigation found that the professor “endured significant resistance from President Davis and other Linfield leadership.”

Linfield said in a statement it has attempted to address various issues.

“Terminating an employee is never an ideal outcome. The university spent the past year attempting to find common ground, but the faculty member’s repeated false and defamatory statements made that impossible. Linfield knows that some in our community may object to this decision, but it is time to move forward,” Linfield said.

Linfield Provost Susan Agre-Kippenhan wrote in an email announcing Pollack-Pelzner’s firing to the Linfield community that it was an “extraordinary step” the university took because of alleged “serious breaches of the individual’s duty to the institution.”

The Linfield faculty handbook says that professors who are terminated “will have the right to be heard initially by the elected faculty hearing committee.”

Aside from the vote of no confidence in Davis and Baca, many of Pollack-Pelzner’s colleagues have supported him in the past year, along with Linfield students, who through an Instagram account called @linfieldsvsa, as well as other venues, have expressed their support for him and their frustration with the university administration.

Pollack-Pelzner’s firing comes after the Oregon Board of Rabbis called for Davis and Baca’s resignations two weeks ago, and after the Pacific Northwest chapter of the Anti-Defamation League wrote a letter to the university saying it was troubled by the allegations of antisemitism and suggested another investigation.

Two Linfield psychology professors recently told the Oregonian that Davis allegedly referenced the Holocaust to make a point in 2018, saying something to the effect of, “You don’t send Jews to the showers with soap.”

In a statement, Davis apologized to the two professors and said he does not recall making the comment but said that if he did, he would have attributed it to one of his former business professors who used the imagery, in Davis’ words, “to drive home the moral dimension of organizational work.”

Linfield also announced last week that the Salem-Keizer branch of the NAACP was investigating allegations of racial animus toward Black Linfield community members. Pollack-Pelzner was one of six professors, who have all raised concerns about Davis, who the NAACP requested to interview. The professors said they viewed the investigation as an act of retaliation and suggested another branch conduct the investigation.