Linfield cancels July graduation after governor continues ban on large gatherings





Linfield College has canceled the graduation ceremony scheduled for late July.

President Miles Davis announced the cancellation after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown banned gatherings of more than 25 people until at least September.

In April, Davis had announced that Linfield would postpone its graduation until July 25-26, rather than holding it near Memorial Day, as is traditional. But now it has been postponed again, indefinitely.

"As much as it saddens me to postpone or cancel commencement twice, it would be worse if we set another date and had to cancel yet again," Davis said.

He said degrees will be conferred on May 29, the final day of spring semester. That day will appear on transcripts and diplomas.

Davis sent a message to the Class of 2020, as well. "This does not mean we will not find ways to honor your achievements," he said. "I assure there will be celebrations... we will find ways to mark your achievements and do what we can to include all the people who have loved and supported you along the way."

The Class of 2020 will be the last to graduate before the McMinnville-based school changes its name to Linfield University this fall.

Linfield, started in 1858, has campuses in McMinnville and Portland, the latter which offers bachelor's degrees in nursing.. It is adding graduate programs in addition to changing names.