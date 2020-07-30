Linda "Sue" Lekas 1947 - 2020

Linda “Sue” Lekas passed away July 30, 2020, at the age of 73. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the outdoor labyrinth of First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville. Sue requested that people celebrate her life and not wear black. Pastor Matt Johnson will be officiating. Social distancing will be strictly observed and please wear a mask. Please RSVP to FPC at (503) 472-6256, if you are planning on attending. The service will also be available on Facebook Live. Please join the Linda “Sue” Lekas Celebration of Life group to view the livestream.