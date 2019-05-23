Linda Mizell Lyon - 1943 - 2019

Linda Mizell Lyon, of Lafayette, Oregon, passed away May 23, 2019. She was 75 years old. Linda was born August 8, 1943, in Montgomery, Alabama. She was raised in Opp, Alabama. Linda attended Brenau Academy and Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC. She met and married Richard McAdams in 1964, and had two children, Rick and Fred. They moved to Winter Park, Florida, where the children went to school and Linda was active in their schooling as well as Junior League.

In the early 1980s, their family moved to Houston, Texas. After Richard and Linda divorced, Linda spent 27 years working as a real estate agent. She continued her charitable work with the Junior League in Texas. She retired from real estate in 2007, moving to Lafayette, Oregon, to be closer to her grandchildren, Matthew and Michael.

Linda became very involved in her local community of Lafayette, working on numerous projects throughout her years there. Recently, she was awarded “The Linda Lyon Community Service Award” for excellence in community service. Linda and her family are very proud of this accomplishment.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Lyon; her father, Fred Lyon; and stepmother, Phyllis Lyon. She is survived by her two sons, Rick McAdams of Lafayette, and Fred McAdams and wife Michelle of Dundee, Oregon; her two grandchildren, Matthew McAdams and Michael McAdams, of Dundee; two sisters, Lucy Branham of Winter Park, and Mary Lyon of Dunedin, Florida; and three nieces.

Linda will be interred in Opp, Alabama. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2019, at Newberg Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, a remembrance in her name may be given to Legacy Hopewell House, 6171 S.W. Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97239-2649. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com