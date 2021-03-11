Linda Kay Carlson 1944 - 2021

Linda Kay Carlson, longtime resident of McMinnville, Oregon, died Thursday, March 11 2021. No services will be held at this time.

She was born June 8, 1944, in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Dorotha Smith and Leslie Calger. When she was young, the family moved to California, which is where she was raised. She graduated from St. Helena High School in 1962. She then moved several times, ending up outside Dayton, Oregon. While living there, she met her future husband, Robert, and son, Doug. Linda and Robert married in July of 1966, and had two daughters, Robbi and Kristi. Linda worked for Yamhill County for over 30 years. She will be remembered for many things, her wonderful cooking, her sense of humor and, most of all, her laughter. She loved trips to the coast, walks on the beach and to entertain, often hosting parties and dinners with family and friends. Most of all, she loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Carlson; son, Doug Carlson; daughter, Robbi and husband Shannon Kirkpatrick; daughter, Kristi Carlson and husband Craig Phillips; grandsons, Seth and Austin Kirkpatrick, Aarin Burlet, Richard and Seth Phillips, and Jordan Carlson; and granddaughter, Faith Carlson. She was welcomed to Heaven by both her parents; brother, Doug Calger; and grandson, Daniel Burlet. In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorial donations made be directed to the American Lung Association. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.