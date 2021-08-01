Linda Jensen 1944 - 2021

Linda Jensen passed away on August 1, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was 77 years old, born July 9, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Ralph and Effie Williamson. The family moved from Oklahoma and raised their 10 children in Lafayette, Oregon. Linda and her brothers and sisters attended school together through high school in Lafayette.

Linda met the love of her life, Don Jensen, at the Dayton dance when she was 14 years old. The two later married in 1962, and recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on July 28, 2021.

Linda and Don moved to their family farm in Yamhill, where they raised their two children and shared many memories together. Linda worked at the Yamhill Grade School for 20 years, while her husband Don Jensen worked for Cascade Steel Mill. Linda loved family gatherings, reading, antique shopping and working in her garden. She and Don also enjoyed traveling to Arizona each winter during their retirement years to chase the sunshine.

She is survived by her spouse, Don Jensen; two children, daughter, Jeanna Wright (Joseph), and son, Jeff Jensen (Melissa); as well as three grandchildren, Jaden Wright, Jakob Wright and T.J. Jensen.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Effie and Ralph Williamson; brothers, Jimmy, Ralph Wayne, David and Virgil; and sisters, Lorene, Betty, Patsy and Corene.

A private memorial service for family will be held Friday, August 6, at Evergreen Memorial Park Friday. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson