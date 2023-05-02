Lincoln man charged with soliciting sex and encouraging chi

Lincoln City man charged with child sex abuse

The News-Register staff

Christopher Neal Jackson, 58, of Lincoln City was indicted in on charges of commercial sex solicitation and attempting to encourage child sex abuse in the second degree on Nov. 20.

It is alleged that on Halloween in Yamhill County, Jackson offered and agreed to pay for sexual contact and viewed child pornography.

An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 20, and Jackson was held on $20,000 bail. He made bail and was released on Nov. 22.

As part of a release agreement, Jackson is to have no access to electronic communication devices outside of work-related tasks and should have no contact with minors.

A plea hearing for the case is scheduled for Dec. 26.