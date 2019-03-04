Lillian "Sis" Farley - 1928 - 2019

Lillian "Sis" Farley passed away March 4, 2019, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She has gone to join her beloved husband, Homer, who has been waiting for her in Heaven.

The second oldest of eight children, Lillian was born to William and Flora Stone in Greenup County, Kentucky. She grew up in South Shore, Kentucky, where she married Homer Farley on August 2, 1946. He often said she was the love of his life. They had 68 years together before he passed away in 2015.

Lillian enjoyed quilting and crocheting. Everyone in her family has something she made for them. She loved gardening and took great pride in her immaculate yard and many flowers.

Having meals and visiting with her many friends and family at the American Legion was something she always looked forward to.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Mary Brownlow of Calhoun, Georgia; sons, Ralph Farley of California City and Steve Farley of McMinnville; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her sister, Inez Greenslate; and brothers, Bill Stone and Ray Stone. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann (Farley) Wood; granddaughter, Samantha Farley; and siblings, Darlene Calendar, Patricia Sexton, Leroy Stone and Bob Stone.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St. McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.