Lila Cobb 1936 - 2021

On September 18, 2021, due to complications from dementia, Lila Cobb went to rest with her eternal father. The youngest of eight children, Lila was born February 26, 1939, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. While there she met and married Larry Cobb on July 14, 1955. They went on to raise four children, Timothy, Thomas, Theodore and Christina. They resided in Fort Dodge until moving in 1993 to Omaha, Nebraska, where Lila worked for the JCPenney company for 30 years. In 1999, Larry and Lila retired to Lake Placid, Florida. In 2001, Lila lost her loving husband due to lung cancer. She continued to live in Florida for many years until moving to be with her daughter in Nebraska, and finally residing in Oregon for the past six years.

Lila was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. Her hands were seldom idle as she loved to knit, bake, do needlepoint, read and work crossword puzzles. She had a huge heart full of compassion for others, never one to complain and always quick to smile. She will be greatly missed.

Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and her seven siblings. She is survived by her four children; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Rock of Ages, Hillside and Brighton Hospice for the great care and support these past years.

An intimate family service will be held October 2 at Rock of Ages. At a later date, she will be laid to rest with her loving husband in Florida. Donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association and Brighton Hospice.