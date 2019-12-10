Lighting the season

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Four-year-old Briggden Reed, at left, asks Santa for a T-Rex dinosaur toy for Christmas during the Amity Christmas event on Friday. Amity residents came out in droves to watch the tree lighting outside the community center and visit Santa inside. Marcus Larson / News-Register## Sam and Kim Myers pose for a family selfie with their daughters, Laila and Mackenzie, in front of the Carlton Christmas tree Saturday evening. Carlton residents flocked to the tree lighting event, where they enjoyed music and hot chocolate as well as lights Marcus Larson/News-Register## Thorin Keinonen receives a candy cane from Santa during Carlton's Christmas festivities Saturday. Marcus Larson/News-Register## While downtown Carlton is lighted year-round, the Christmas season features extra sparkle. Marcus Larson/News-Register## After arriving at the Amity Community Center, Santa visits with excited children Friday night. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Christopher Kluser of Amity helps his son Jaxon, 2, with making a pine cone ornament. Marcus Larson/News-Register## Three-year-old Axlleia Rose chooses her favorite cookie during the Amity tree lighting event.

Lighted trees are everywhere this month.

Each community in Yamhill County has a tree lighting ceremony. Residents flock to community centers and parks to see the event, sing carols and warm up with hot chocolate and other trees.

Santa joins the crowd. And sometimes city officials do, too, as in Yamhill's tree lighting event on Dec. 6, when the mayor read "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

Santa has gone on to other duties, including several appearances in the county, but the lights remain. They'll shine until New Year's Day.