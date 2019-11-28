Life beyond bars

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
David S. Wall
This program should be real popular with adjacent neighborhoods and Downtown businesses.
"Hey there! All Oregon Prisons, send us your convicts, err,..."neighbors"... to Newberg.
Newberg City Council is awash with cash. "Free" housing is everywhere, food is also free. We even give free violin lessons. You don't have to play Beethoven, Hell, we will teach you to play some real "Foot-stompin, knee slappin' down home Bluegrass fiddling" so you can earn your own money so you don't have to steal it.
The faith-based Non-profits are metastasizing to violin music now, just wait until they play a lively "save-the world tune" to "Give-away Starrett." It's a sure bet they'll get Yamhill County funding even with hitting a sour note or two.
I almost forgot, "Give-away Starrett" also likes to give away foreclosed properties, to Non-profit and or Public Benefit Corporations (who can then "flip" the properties at market rate).
Yeehaw...I love Newberg or is it "Love Inc." Newberg? Not to worry-as long as there is "Love" somewhere in the Non-profit or Public Benefit Corporation (or whatever else they call themselves) everything, and mean everything will be just fine.
Yes siree Bob, Newberg is the place to be.
I wonder if "Visit Newberg" will include "Remnant Initiative" on the itinerary of places to visit?
I wonder if "Remnant Initiative" can qualify for a Transient Lodging Tax handout?
Hold onto your wallets...neighbors!
